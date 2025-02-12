So the 252 hardy North End fans who made the 524-mile round trip to Norfolk for the midweek game at Norwich were rewarded with a welcome treat as Paul Heckingbottom’s side left Carrow Road with a rare three points in the bag.

Only two league victories had been recorded on the road until this week, with journey’s to Cardiff and Watford the only others producing maximum returns.

So imagine how happy the away end was on Tuesday thanks to a terrific team performance, with Mads Frokjaer the conductor and Milutin Osmajic the ace marksman!

The hosts had no response to the Lilywhites’ superiority, leaving Hecky enjoying the long trip home and opposite number Johannes Hoff Thorup having to deal with frustrated Canaries fans at the final whistle.

Next up for Preston North End supporters is the home game against Burnley on Saturday, followed by another Deepdale fixture against Millwall next Tuesday.

An away game at Coventry follows that on February 22. In the meantime, here’s our favourite pictures from the away end at Carrow Road. See if you can spot yourself or a loved one among the 252 who made the journey!

