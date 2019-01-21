17 of Preston North End's best high-scoring away wins from down the years

We've had a look through the archives at some other memorable away days.

1. Burnley 1-4 PNE - September 1986 PNE won 4-1 at Turf Moor in September 1986 with John Thomas and Gary Brazil both scoring twice

2. Hull 2-4 PNE - September 1992 PNE won 4-2 at Boothferry Park in September 1992, Tony Ellis (2), Lee Ashcroft and Lee Cartwright scoring

3. Wigan 1-4 PNE - November 1997 PNE won 4-1 at Springfield in November 1997, Lee Cartwright scored twice, Ryan Kidd and Lee Ashcroft got the others

4. Cardiff 0-4 PNE - January 3, 2000 PNE's first game of the millennium saw them beat Cardiff 4-0 at Ninian Park, Kurt Nogan among the scorers

