The impressive win against last season’s beaten FA Cup semi-finalists stretched the Lilywhites’ unbeaten run to three games and moves Paul Heckingbottom’s side up to 15th in the table ahead of Tuesday night’s visit of Norwich to Deepdale.

A home crowd of 13,312 were on duty on Saturday to cheer PNE to just their third Championship victory of the season.

Hopefully, there’ll be more to come as Heckingbottom & Co continue to make their mark on the side.

In the meantime, here’s our favourite fans’ images from the lunchtime kick-off. See if you can spot yourself, a mate or a loved one in the crowd.

1 . PNE fans against Coventry It's great to see the next generation of PNE fans coming through! | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts Photo Sales

2 . PNE fans against Coventry Emil Riis' 72nd-minute goal sent the PNE fans home happy. | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts Photo Sales

3 . PNE fans against Coventry 13,312 PNE fans were inside Deepdale for Saturday's win against Coventry. | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts Photo Sales