13 fabulous images as 13,312 Preston North End fans enjoy important vIctory against Coventry at Deepdale

By Mark McMahon
Published 21st Oct 2024, 13:40 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2024, 13:51 BST

Preston North End fans went home happy on Saturday after seeing their side complete a battling 1-0 win against Coventry.

The impressive win against last season’s beaten FA Cup semi-finalists stretched the Lilywhites’ unbeaten run to three games and moves Paul Heckingbottom’s side up to 15th in the table ahead of Tuesday night’s visit of Norwich to Deepdale.

A home crowd of 13,312 were on duty on Saturday to cheer PNE to just their third Championship victory of the season.

Hopefully, there’ll be more to come as Heckingbottom & Co continue to make their mark on the side.

In the meantime, here’s our favourite fans’ images from the lunchtime kick-off. See if you can spot yourself, a mate or a loved one in the crowd.

It's great to see the next generation of PNE fans coming through!

1. PNE fans against Coventry

It's great to see the next generation of PNE fans coming through! | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Emil Riis' 72nd-minute goal sent the PNE fans home happy.

2. PNE fans against Coventry

Emil Riis' 72nd-minute goal sent the PNE fans home happy. | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

13,312 PNE fans were inside Deepdale for Saturday's win against Coventry.

3. PNE fans against Coventry

13,312 PNE fans were inside Deepdale for Saturday's win against Coventry. | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Saturday's win against Coventry moved Preston up to 15th in the Championship table.

4. PNE fans against Coventry

Saturday's win against Coventry moved Preston up to 15th in the Championship table. | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

