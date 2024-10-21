The impressive win against last season’s beaten FA Cup semi-finalists stretched the Lilywhites’ unbeaten run to three games and moves Paul Heckingbottom’s side up to 15th in the table ahead of Tuesday night’s visit of Norwich to Deepdale.
A home crowd of 13,312 were on duty on Saturday to cheer PNE to just their third Championship victory of the season.
Hopefully, there’ll be more to come as Heckingbottom & Co continue to make their mark on the side.
In the meantime, here’s our favourite fans’ images from the lunchtime kick-off. See if you can spot yourself, a mate or a loved one in the crowd.
