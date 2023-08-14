Preston North End have been active on the transfer front so far this summer. The Lilywhites have brought in six new faces to bolster their ranks.

Ryan Lowe’s side have until the end of the window on Friday 1st September to bring in any more additions. They drew 1-1 away at Bristol City on the opening day of the campaign and they beat Sunderland 2-1 at home last time out to secure an impressive three points. Here is a look at the players who have been linked with Preston so far this summer and where they are at the moment...