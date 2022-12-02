Preston North End striker Ched Evans shortlisted for Championship player of the month for November

The 33-year-old enjoyed an impressive run of form before the Qatar World Cup, scoring three goals in two final games ahead of the mid-season break.

This included a brace in the 2-1 victory over Reading at the Madejski Stadium and another in the 4-2 defeat to Milwall last time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His performance against the Royals saw him named the Sky Sports player of the match, with another personal accolade now up for grabs.

Ched Evans (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Viktor Gyokeres (Coventry City), Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough), Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United), Amad Diallo (Sunderland), and Kyle Bartley (West Brom) are also on the shortlist for the award.

Fans are now able to case their vote, with the winner set to be announced December 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans’ performances in November also saw him named in the Championship team of the month, alongside North End teammate Robbie Brady.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The selections for team of month are made based on match ratings made by Who Scored, with representatives from Sunderland, Coventry, Millwall, West Brom, Luton and Sheffield United also included.

Evans received a score of 7.85, while Brady’s was 7.37, with the Republic of Ireland attacker making 11 tackles and six interceptions throughout the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as this, he also registered his third assist of the season in the victory away to Reading, setting up the opener.

It was of course Evans on the end of Brady’s cross, as he headed past Joe Lumley to give Preston the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full team of the month is as follows: Anthony Patterson (Sunderland); Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion), Charlie Cresswell (Millwall), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town); Josh Eccles (Coventry City), Zian Flemming (Millwall), John Swift (West Bromwich Albion), Robbie Brady (Preston North End); Ched Evans (Preston North End), Oli McBurnie (Sheffield United), Viktor Gyokeres (Coventry City).

The Lilywhites return to Championship action next Saturday, as they take on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park (K.O. 12pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both sides will be looking to return to winning ways, after heading into the break on the back of defeats to Millwall and Burnley respectively.