Preston North End star Tom Barkhuizen was pleased to be back playing as a striker during the friendly, after operating as a wing-back during Preston’s pre-season games – mainly due to gaining fitness rather than manager Frankie McAvoy believing this was his best position.

Barkhuizen moved up top alongside Ched Evans against Man City to add a bit of pace to Evans’ hold-up play.

"Frankie has said that he would rather play me further forward,” Barkhuizen said.

"I’ve probably been playing wing-back in pre-season because of the numbers and trying to give people fair minutes on the pitch. Matty Olosunde has been injured as well so I’ve been filling in.

"I’ve said before I would rather play further forward and I think Ched and myself compliment each other well.”

