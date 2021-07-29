Preston North End rumours: PNE key man provides contract update, Al Hilal have 'no intention' of raising £15m bid for Championship star
Preston North End played out a 2-0 loss to Manchester City on Tuesday, as they prepare to kick-off the Championship season next weekend.
Preston North End star Tom Barkhuizen was pleased to be back playing as a striker during the friendly, after operating as a wing-back during Preston’s pre-season games – mainly due to gaining fitness rather than manager Frankie McAvoy believing this was his best position.
Barkhuizen moved up top alongside Ched Evans against Man City to add a bit of pace to Evans’ hold-up play.
"Frankie has said that he would rather play me further forward,” Barkhuizen said.
"I’ve probably been playing wing-back in pre-season because of the numbers and trying to give people fair minutes on the pitch. Matty Olosunde has been injured as well so I’ve been filling in.
"I’ve said before I would rather play further forward and I think Ched and myself compliment each other well.”