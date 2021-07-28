Blackpool Championship rumours.

Preston North End rumours: PNE hijack trialist move to another North West EFL club, Nottingham Forest put £600k price tag on Blackpool-linked defender

Frankie McAvoy has been pleased with how some of Preston North End’s younger players have handled being in the first-team environment during pre-season training.

By Molly Burke
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 12:44 pm

Lewis Leigh, Josh Seary, Noah Mawene and Joe Rodwell-Grant have had game time in some of the friendlies to date.

North End head coach McAvoy was keen to have them involved in the senior squad, taking Leigh, Seary and Mawene to the Scottish training camp, together with young keeper Oliver Lombard.

McAvoy said: “We’ve seen some of the young lads in training and in matches.

“Noah picked up a bit of an injury at the weekend playing for the Under-19s against Middlesbrough.

“Lewis Leigh for me has done really well in the games.

“Maybe he struggled a wee bit in the Bolton game but I thought when he came on against Accrington he didn’t look out of place at all.

“I’ve been delighted with him, as I have been with the others.

“No matter what age you are, if you are good enough you are going to get a chance.”

