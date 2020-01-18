Preston North End man 'to join' local rivals, Leeds United and Nottingham Forest given shock striker news, Derby County face huge points deduction: Rumours

Have your say

Preston North End feature in today's Championship rumours.

Promotion-chasers Brentford are apparently lining up a move for NEC Nijmegen striker Jonathan Okita. (Football Insider)

Millwall have signed Stoke City man Ryan Woods on a loan deal from strugglers Stoke City. (Various)

Brighton & Hove Albion are keen on Bristol City midfielder Josh Brownhill. Burnley and Sheffield United have also been working on a deal for the Robins’ star man. (Bristol Post)

Nottingham Forest are turning their attention away from Dwight Gayle as they are refusing to pay the Newcastle United man’s £65k-per-week wages in full. (Various)

Scottish champions Celtic are reportedly ready to rival Leeds United in a bid to land winger Ian Poveda from Manchester City. (Tuttosport)

Derby County could be docked 21 points after being charged for a financial breach by the EFL, which could put them in relegation trouble. (Various)

French side Bordeaux are set to rival Sheffield Wednesday in the race to sign Connor Wickham from Crystal Palace. (Sheffield Star)

Preston North End keeper Chris Maxwell will join local rivals Blackpool. (Blackpool Gazette)

Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are interested in the signing of Andre Gray from Watford, but have been told they will have to pay his £80,000-per-week wages in full. (Various)