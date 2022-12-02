Cameron Archer (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The Aston Villa striker enjoyed an impressive spell at Deepdale last season, scoring seven goals in 20 games, and is attracting interest from a number of Championship clubs.

Archer’s brother Jordan, who plays for Southport in National League North, states the 20-year-old really benefitted from his time working under Ryan Lowe.

“Preston helped him massively,” he said.

Jordan Archer plays for Southport in National League North (Credit: Julia Urwin)

“It was exactly what he needed, and I don’t think it could’ve gone any better.

“Last week a Preston fan came down to Southport, and he was asking me if there was a chance of Cameron going back.

“He would love to return. The fans know what he thinks of the club. It’s a brilliant place and he played some of his best football there.

“If he does go out on loan again, Preston would be his number one destination and is the main place he wants to go.

“He still checks the results every week and speaks to a couple of the lads.

“They will always hold a place in his heart because of how it went, and they would be his main choice, but obviously it’s down to the clubs.

“You never know what can happen in football, the new manager at Villa may decide to keep him there.

“The only way he is going to develop is by playing matches. He came back a better player after his loan last year.

“Having him being on the bench is no good for anyone, and although he’s training with Premier League players, game time is more beneficial.

“I put a Tweet out a few weeks ago, and about 100 Preston fans started messaging me.

“It shows how much they love him there, which is great to see as his brother.

“You get the same buzz from it as if it was you.

“Preston have got some good players and Cameron wanted to prove himself by going out there and scoring goals.

“I think he enjoyed being the main man, and for someone of his age, he took it in his stride, which came from the trust Ryan Lowe put in him.

“He scored against West Brom in his first game, so that probably helped him.

“He misses being at Preston because he just wants to play games more than anything, with the fans singing his name.

“Me and my dad used to love going to watch him up there. We sometimes hired a minibus so different family members could jump in.

“We all went to the club shop to buy shirts when he first signed.

“When he scored against Blackpool we were just in the crowd going mental. That’s probably the best game I’ve been to because of the occasion and the atmosphere.

“Hearing the fans singing his song for the first time gave me goosebumps, it was a great feeling.

“They definitely made it easy for us to adopt the club because of the way they treated Cameron and my family. It’s just a nice club with a good fanbase, and we really love it there.”

Archer says he could see the talent his younger sibling possessed from an early age.

“Me and my older brother used to train in the back garden,” he added.

“When Cameron got to an age where he could kick the ball, he started to join us and quickly learned how to keep it by using his body.

“When he was about four or five he could strike the ball into the back of the small nets we had using both his left and his right foot.

“I always remember that.

“We knew he was going to be a player, because when he actually started, he could run in and out of other players.

“You could see through his body movements how good he was.

“We had scouts coming from everywhere. It was a joke how good a player he was.

“Manchester United used to pick him up in a taxi from our house in Birmingham and take him there for sessions, but in the end he chose Villa and it has gone well for him.

“I try to give him advice where I can because I’ve played at different levels, and he is always happy to take it on board.

“We’re all there for him and we hope he goes on to have a long career.

“I tried to get him to Southport but we had no chance.

