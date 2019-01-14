Premier League rumours: Tottenham put £310m price tag on Harry Kane | Former Liverpool winger set for move to Fulham | Brazilian playmaker linked with move to Man Utd

With Liverpool sitting top of the Premier League and Man Utd continuing their unbeaten run under Ole Gunnar Solskjær, here we take a look at the rest of the news and gossip around the Premier League today.

Celtic and Scotland winger James Forrest is being targeted by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for a potential summer transfer. (Scottish Sun)



Tottenham have put a £310m price tag on Harry Kane with Real Madrid heavily linked with the 25-year-old England striker. (Various)



Manchester United are considering making an approach for England manager Gareth Southgate as they continue to search for former boss Jose Mourinho's permanent successor. (Various)



Bournemouth are willing to sell striker Callum Wilson to Chelsea for £75m. (Daily Star)



Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente is a target for La Liga champions Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo)



Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says the club will not meet the reported £100m asking price for Wolves and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves. (Daily Mirror)



Former Liverpool winger Ryan Babel, who currently plays for Besiktas, is close to moving to Fulham on loan. (De Telegraaf)



West Ham United winger Michail Antonio says team-mate Marko Arnautovic wants to move to China. (Sky Sports)



Leeds United are planning to make moves for Swansea wingers Daniel James and Jefferson Montero, and also hope to complete the signing of Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster by next weekend. (Daily Star)



Real Madrid will bid for Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen and Chelsea forward Eden Hazard in the summer when the pair will both have a year left on their contracts. (Various)



Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United, has decided to stay at Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo)



Newcastle United have been told they must fork out at least £10.7m if they want to sign AC Milan and Uruguay midfielder Diego Laxalt. (Calciomercato)