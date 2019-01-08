Premier League rumours: Real Madrid set to make £100m offer for Tottenham midfielder | Manchester City target £90m forward | Sevilla in talks with Chelsea over Spanish striker

Have your say

Following the FA cup third round, we turn our attention back to all the gossip around the Premier League today.

La Liga club Sevilla have held talks with Chelsea about signing Spanish striker Alvaro Morata on a loan deal for the rest the season. (Goal.com)

Cesc Fabregas's move to Monaco is being held up because the French club have yet to agree a transfer fee with Chelsea for the midfielder. (Evening Standard)

Manchester United's players want Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be named manager on a full-time basis. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United have had an offer rejected by Atletico Madrid for defender Diego Godin. (Tutto Mercato Web)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino expects the club to win a trophy - but does not know whether that will be with him in charge. (The Times)

Spanish giants Real Madrid are preparing a £100m offer for Christian Eriksen from Tottenham. (The Independent)

Serie A champions Juventus say they would consider selling Manchester City target Paulo Dybala in the summer - but would expect a bid of more than £90m for the Argentina forward. (Tuttosport)

Fulham have joined Newcastle United, Burnley and Cardiff in trying to sign Marseille winger Clinton N'Jie. (Daily Mail)

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are likely to bid for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, who is also a target for Liverpool. (Bild)

Unai Emery has begged Arsenal to find the cash to seal a deal for Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez this month. (Various)