Premier League rumours: Paris Saint-Germain target Manchester United forward | Real Madrid set to offer Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino £17m salary | Tottenham and Chelsea in hunt for Newcastle United defender

Here are the latest rumours from around the Premier League on Wednesday, October 31, 2018.

French giants Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez next summer. (The Sun)

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez is the bookies favourite to become the next Real Madrid manager.

Tottenham players are concerned that manager Mauricio Pochettino, who has been linked with Real Madrid and Manchester United, could leave the club next summer. (Daily Telegraph)

Real Madrid will offer to double Mauricio Pochettino's salary to a whopping £17m a year if they move for the Argentine manager, but are prepared to wait until the summer. (The Sun)

Gareth Bale has topped of a poll of Real Madrid fans asked who the team's worst performing player has been this season. (Marca)

Chelsea are interested in signing AC Milan forward Suso in January. (Tutto Mercato Web)

Newcastle United could face a struggle to keep Jamaal Lascelles in January, with Tottenham and Chelsea among the clubs monitoring the 24-year-old defender. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho expects the club to sign a centre-back in January. (Manchester Evening News)

Juventus will try to sign James Rodriguez in January if Bayern Munich are willing to cut short the Colombia playmaker's loan deal from Real Madrid. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang "skipped team meetings before games or refused to run during the final training" to force a move from Borussia Dortmund to the Gunners, according to the German club's former manager Peter Stoger. (Bulinews)

Manchester United will not hire a director of football unless manager Jose Mourinho approves the appointment. (ESPN)

Neymar says Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel was right to drop striker Kylian Mbappe and Adrien Rabiot for last weekend's victory over Marseille after the pair turned up late for a team meeting. (Daily Mail)