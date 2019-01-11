Premier League rumours: Newcastle United join Liverpool in race to sign Trabzonspor midfielder | Liverpool left-back could be set to leave the Reds | Everton eye Chelsea striker | Chelsea are in talks to sign 31-year-old Argentina striker

Have your say

It's as busy as ever 11 days into the transfer window. Here's all the latest gossip from across the Premier League.

Chelsea have turned down an offer from Barcelona for Brazil forward Willian in a deal that involved his Malcom going in the other direction. (Daily Telegraph)

Jadon Sancho

England winger Jadon Sancho wants to stay at Borussia Dortmund, despite reports linking him with a return to the Premier League. (Daily Mail)

Everton are interested in signing Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi. (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea are in talks to sign 31-year-old Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain on loan until the end of the season - although Juventus would prefer to sell the player on a permanent basis. (Telegraph)

Newcastle United have joined Liverpool in the race to sign Trabzonspor midfielder Abdulkadir Omur. (The Sun)

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata admits he does not know where his future lies. (AS)

Spanish giants Real Madrid are still interested in bringing former manager Jose Mourinho back to the Bernabeu - but Manchester United will demand £10m from the European champions if they re-employ him. (The Sun)

Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno has told the Reds he does not want to renew his contract. (Estadio Deportivo)

Leeds United are watching Kilmarnock striker Eamonn Brophy. (Talksport)