Premier League rumours: Manchester Utd, Barcelona and Juventus in race to sign £26m Tottenham defender | Bayern Munich president eyes Liverpool boss | Real Madrid battle Manchester United to sign Porto defender

Here are the latest Premier League rumours and headlines, featuring; Tottenham, Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea, Leicester City and Newcastle.

Tottenham 'resigned to losing' Toby Alderweireld for £26m in summer with Manchester United leading Barcelona and Juventus in transfer chase. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard has "never said anything" about joining Real Madrid, according to team-mate Willian.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has changed his mind about leaving Old Trafford in the summer after talks with interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (The Sun)

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says 18-year-old winger Jadon Sancho, who has been linked with Manchester United, will be playing with the Bundesliga outfit next season. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United's interest Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has cooled. (Evening Standard)

Former Bayern Munich president Franz Beckenbauer sees Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as a potential future manager at the Bundesliga giants. (Goal)

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar could be banned for the first three group matches of next season's Champions League following his comments after his side's recent defeat by Manchester United. (The Times)

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa could leave Elland Road if his side fail to win promotion to the Premier League, former defender Danny Mills believes. (Talksport)

Leicester City paid Celtic £9m in compensation for manager Brendan Rodgers and his backroom team. (Daily Telegraph)

Real Madrid and Juventus have emerged as potential destinations for in-demand Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi. (Calciomercato)

Rafa Benitez will be made to sign younger players if he agrees a new contract at Newcastle. (Daily Mirror)

Spanish giants Real Madrid look set to beat Manchester United in the race for Porto defender Eder Militao's signature. (The Sun)