Premier League rumours: Manchester United and Manchester City are both linked with Fiorentina forward | Chelsea want £100m from Real Madrid for Eden Hazard

Have your say

Here's all the latest from around the Premier League on Thursday, February 7, 2019.

Chelsea will demand over £100m from Real Madrid for Eden Hazard if the Spanish giants bid for the Belgian international this summer. (London Evening Standard)

Chelsea will demand over 100m from Real Madrid for Eden Hazard

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar is Real Madrid's top summer transfer target, which could threaten Eden Hazard's hopes of a move to the Bernabeu club. (The Sun)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in pole position to get the Manchester United manager's job on a full-time basis following the side's impressive results under him and doubts over other potential candidates. (Daily Mirror)

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is ready to return to football and has been offered four jobs. (The Times)

Chelsea are monitoring the situation of Barcelona forward Philippe Coutinho, and could sign the Brazilian as a potential replacement for Eden Hazard. (The Independent)

Tottenham are interested in Leicester City and England midfielder James Maddison. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will ask for defensive signings for The Reds in the summer. (The Sun)

Manchester United and Manchester City are both linked with Fiorentina forward Federico Chiesa, who has also attracted interest from Inter, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. (Calciomercato)