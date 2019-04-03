Premier League rumours: Man Utd prepare £100m bid Borussia Dortmund winger | Leicester City linked with a summer swoop for Cardiff City midfielder | Real Madrid and Juventus edge Man Utd and Man City in the race for Benfica midfielder

These are the latest headlines and rumours from around the Premier League.

The agent of Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho is letting other clubs know that the Brazilian may be open to a transfer this summer. Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be interested in the 26-year-old - although former club Liverpool have no intention of bringing the player back to Anfield. (Various)

Gareth Bale has told his entourage that he has no plans to leave Real Madrid in the next transfer window.

PSG are set to battle it out with Barcelona this summer for Luka Jovic, who is currently on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt from Benfica. Should the Serbian striker end up in the French capital, PSG would be willing to listen to offers for Edinson Cavani, which is sure interest a host of top Premier League clubs.

Manchester United have made Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho top transfer target for their summer and are prepared to pay over £100m for the 19-year-old England winger. (The Independent)

Leicester City have been linked with a summer swoop for Cardiff City midfielder Victor Camarasa, who is on loan from La Liga club Real Betis. (Leicester Mercury)

Arsenal sent a scout to run the rule over long-term target Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella in action against Juventus last night. (Daily Star)

Real Madrid and Juventus have edged ahead of Manchester United and Manchester City in the race to sign 19-year-old Benfica midfielder Joao Felix. (The Sun)

Sam Allardyce says he's not been contacted about West Brom's vacant head coach role, despite being named favourite to succeed Darren Moore. (Express and Star)

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff has been named as an ambassador for the club's charity following an impressive breakthrough season at St James' Park. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has hinted his problems with Paul Pogba may have stemmed from a row over the midfielder wanting to travel in his own Rolls Royce rather than the team bus. (Manchester Evening News)

Leicester City forward Islam Slimani, who is on loan in Turkey with Fenerbahce, has been linked with a summer switch to Greek side Olympiakos. (SDNA)