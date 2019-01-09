Premier League rumours: Man Utd in talks with Barcelona over former Liverpool playmaker | Chelsea close in on AC Milan striker | Liverpool defender set to leave

Have your say

Here is all the latest gossip from around the Premier League on Wednesday, January 9, 2019.

Manchester United are said to have opened talks with Barcelona over former Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho. (Various)

Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring with Lionel Messi

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of AC Milan's Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain. (Marca)

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has slapped a £225m price tag on Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen, amid interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid. (AS)

Manchester United will wait until the summer to the and sign Napoli centre-back ​Kalidou Koulibaly. (ESPN)

Inter striker Mauro Icardi is the number one target of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich for the January transfer window. (Daily Mirror)

Veteran Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente has been offered the chance to return to former club Athletic Bilbao. (Daily Mirror)

Spanish champions Barcelona are willing to sell Brazilian winger Malcom, despite only signing him during the summer from Monaco. (Mundo Deportivo)

Serie A club Inter Milan are willing to sell Croatia winger Ivan Perisic to Manchester United in order to raise funds to sign Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric. (Tuttosport)

Newcastle United have rejected an approach from West Brom for midfielder Isaac Hayden. (Express & Star)

Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez wants to move to Arsenal in the January transfer window. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea want to sign AC Milan striker Andre Silva, who is on loan at La Liga club Sevilla. (The Sun)

Liverpool defender Rafael Camacho is set to leave Anfield days after his senior debut, with Sporting Lisbon close to agreeing a deal for the right-back. (Talksport)