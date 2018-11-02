Premier League rumours: Man Utd eye multiple signings in January | Liverpool set to offer defender new deal | Manchester City striker set to sign £300k per week deal | Liverpool rule out move for Arsenal midfielder

Have your say

Here is the latest Premier League gossip on Friday, November 2, 2018

Liverpool have ruled out making a move for Aaron Ramsey, who is set to leave Arsenal for free in the summer. (Sky Sports)

Cesc Fabregas will have to wait until the new year before new contract talks at Chelsea begin. (Evening Standard)

Luis Suarez says Barcelona will soon start looking to replace him, despite his El Clasico hat-trick. (Sport 890)

Fabinho could be set to leave Liverpool just six months after moving to Anfield because he is "bored". (Le Parisien)

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez said "we won't waste our time on that" when asked about reports linking him to Real Madrid. (AS)

Liverpool will offer defender Joe Gomez a new deal despite having three and a half years left on his current contract. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants to make more than one signing in the January transfer window. (Manchester Evening News)

Tottenham and England star Dele Alli says "it's not all about winning trophies for me yet at my age" after signing a new six-year deal with Spurs this week. (Daily Telegraph)

Raheem Sterling will earn a whopping £300,000 per week when he signs his new Manchester City deal. (The Sun)