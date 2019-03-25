Premier League rumours: Man Utd, Arsenal and Tottenham in hunt to sign Danish defender | Liverpool eye Inter Milan defender | Manchester United will need to make a record-breaking bid to sign Harry Maguire

Have your say

Here are the latest headlines and rumours from around the Premier League.

Liverpool are considering selling Naby Keita at the end of the season and will accept a loss on the Guinea international midfielder. (The Sun)

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says midfielder Marco Asensio, who has been linked with Liverpool, will not be sold by the club this summer. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham are all keeping tabs on Sampdoria's Danish defender Joachim Andersen. (CalcioMercato)

Manchester United have been told it will take a record-breaking fee to sign 26-year-old England defender Harry Maguire from Leicester City. (Daily Star)

Liverpool are likely to miss out on Ajax central defender Matthijs de Ligt as Spanish champions Barcelona are close to sealing a deal for the 19-year-old. (Sun)

Newcastle United and Everton are among the Premier League clubs looking at Olympiakos left-back Leonardo Koutris. Leicester City and West Ham are also keeping tabs on the 23-year-old Greece international. (TeamTalk)

Arsenal scouts watched Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella score his first Italy goal against Finland. (Metro)

Gareth Bale would be welcomed back to Tottenham should the Wales forward choose to call time on his spell at Real Madrid, says Spurs defender Ben Davies. (Goal)

Liverpool are the latest club to send scouts to watch Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar. (TeamTalk)

West Brom striker Salomon Rondon's permanent move to Newcastle United in the summer is in doubt because Magpies owner Mike Ashley has reservations over the 29-year-old Venezuela international's age. (Various)