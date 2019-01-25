Premier League rumours: Man City eye Ajax defender | RB Leipzig fight to keep striker amid interest from Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain | Man Utd target Atletico Madrid sporting director

Have your say

With only one week left until the end of the transfer window, here is all the latest gossip from round the Premier League.

Spanish champions Barcelona have made contact with Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata, who is out of contract this summer. (Goal)

Manchester City want to sign Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, paving the way for Argentina centre back Nicolas Otamendi to join Barcelona in the summer. (The Sun)

Manchester United want to appoint Atletico Madrid sporting director Andrea Berta, but the La Liga side have offered the 47-year-old a new deal. (Daily Mirror)

Roma director of football Monchi, who worked with Unai Emery at Sevilla, is keen on a summer move to Arsenal as the club's new technical director. Various)

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has not spoken to winger Jack Clarke about his future, despite interest from Premier League clubs. (Manchester Evening News)

Lazio defender Jordan Lukaku, brother of Manchester United striker Romelu, is close to completing a loan move to Newcastle United. (Chronicle Live)

West Ham United forward Marko Arnautovic is back in training with the Hammers and could play against AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup after his proposed move to China fell through. (The Sun)

RB Leipzig have made a final offer to keep Germany striker Timo Werner at the club by offering him a new contract amid interest from the likes of Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. (Bild)

West Brom want to sign Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy on a loan deal. (Express & Star)

Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez, who is on loan at Bayern Munich, is considering a return to parent club Real Madrid. Arsenal have been linked with the player. (Evening Standard)

Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic is open to offers from other Premier League clubs. (The Sun)