Premier League rumours: Liverpool winger linked with big money move say Reds are his "only concern" | Tottenham ready to bid £30m for Valencia midfielder | Manchester City eye Leicester and England defender

With only three days to go to the end of the January transfer window, here is all the latest gossip from around the Premier League.

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane says the Reds are his "only concern" amid speculation linking him with a big money summer move to European champions Real Madrid. (World Soccer)

Manchester United wanted to sign Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic under former boss Jose Mourinho but are no longer interested in the Croatian. (Evening Standard)

Chelsea want to sign Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic in the summer. The Catalans could be willing to sell the Croatia international after signing young Dutchman Frenkie de Jong last week. (Sport)

Arsenal want to sign Chelsea centre-back Gary Cahill to help ease their defensive injury problems. (Daily Mirror)

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye, who was the subject of a failed £21.5m bid from French giants Paris Saint-Germain, wants to leave Goodison Park. (Daily Mail)

Manchester City want to sign Leicester and England defender Ben Chilwell this summer. (ESPN)

Newcastle United are still to sign anyone in January and manager Rafael Benitez has offered no guarantees he will stay at the Magpies beyond this season. (The Times)

West Ham United are in discussions with Celta Vigo over a double deal for Uruguay striker Maxi Gomez and Slovakia midfielder Stanislav Lobotka. (Teamtalk)

Tottenham are preparing a £30m summer bid for Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler. (ESPN)

Manchester United have offered Juan Mata a 12-month contract extension in a bid to stop the Spain midfielder leaving the club on a free transfer. (Daily Mirror)

The departure of manager Arsene Wenger and his staff from Arsenal cost the Gunners £17.1m. (The Times)