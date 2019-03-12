Premier League rumours: Liverpool, Tottenham and Man Utd target £30m-rated PSV Eindhoven winger | Arsenal scouts spotted watching former Liverpool midfielder | Real Madrid's shopping list includes Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Eden Hazard and Christian Eriksen

Have your say

Here's all the latest gossip from around the Premier League.

Manchester United want to confirm Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their new permanent manager during the upcoming international break. (Daily Mirror)

Besiktas manager Senol Gunes says the two-year loan deal for Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius "hasn't worked out".

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will allow Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez to leave Manchester United on loan. (The Sun)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has promised returning manager Zinedine Zidane a £300m summer transfer kitty. (Various)

Real Madrid would like to sign Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Eden Hazard and Christian Eriksen, while Gareth Bale and Luka Modric are among the big-name players set to leave the Bernabeu in the summer. (Various)

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho missed out on a return to Real Madrid because several senior players at the club - including Sergio Ramos - did not want the Portuguese back in charge. (Various)

German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan insists he will not be pressured into signing a new contract with Manchester City and refused to rule out leaving the club. (Telegraph)

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is preparing to step up his bid to sign Ajax's highly-rated young central defender Matthijs de Ligt. (Goal.com)

Chelsea's legal battle with former manager Antonio Conte over the Italian's severance package could end up in the High Court. (The Times)

Arsenal bosses say that players who only have two years left on their contracts and refuse to sign new deals will be sold as the club are keen to avoid situations like that of midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who will be leaving the club for free at the end of the season. (Metro)

Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester United have all scouted £30m-rated PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn. (De Telegraaf)

Arsenal scouts were again spotted watching AC Milan's former Liverpool midfielder Suso. (Caught Offside)