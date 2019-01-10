Premier League rumours: Liverpool set to end striker's loan spell | Newcastle United told they must up offer for Paraguay midfielder | Arsenal eye Porto's Mexican midfielder

Have your say

As we head towards the halfway point of the busy transfer window, here is all the latest news and gossip from around the Premier League.

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has agreed a deal to join Italian champions Juventus in June. (The Guardian)

Ben Woodburn

La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid have joined the race to sign Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata on loan. The Spaniard has been heavily linked with a move to Sevilla. (Goal)

World and European champions Real Madrid are preparing to rival Manchester United by offering £90m for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly. (Il Mattino)

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told Marcus Rashford he is the club's top striker. (Daily Star)

Liverpool are set to end Ben Woodburn's loan spell at Sheffield United and will consider offers from Hull City, Blackburn Rovers and Brentford for the teenage winger. (Goal)

Newcastle United have joined the race to sign Trabzonspor's 19-year-old Turkish midfielder Abdulkadir Omur. (Karadeniz)

Bournemouth are considering a loan move for Everton's Republic of Ireland international James McCarthy. (Daily Mail)

Sunderland have made an offer for Wigan and Northern Ireland striker Will Grigg. (Northern Echo)

Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini has agreed to rejoin Serie A club Sampdoria for £11.7m. (The Guardian)

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has promised midfielder Denis Suarez, who is a January target for Arsenal, that he can leave the club. (Marca)

Newcastle United have been told they must up their offer if they want to sign Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron from Atlanta United. (ABC Cardinal)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery wants club to sign Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco from Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang this month. (Foot Mercato)

Arsenal are looking at singing Porto's Mexican midfielder Hector Herrera on a free transfer in the summer. (Tutto Mercato Web)