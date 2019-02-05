Premier League rumours: Liverpool make £61.3m offer for Napoli striker | Bayern Munich eye £35m move for 18-year-old Chelsea winger | Manchester United striker in talks over a new £150,000 per week deal

As the fight for the Premier League top spot heats up, here is all the gossip from around the division.

Liverpool have made an offer of around £61.3m for Napoli striker Lorenzo Insigne. (La Repubblica)

German champions Bayern Munich will make a £35m offer for 18-year-old Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is in talks over a new deal at the club that would more than double his wages to over £150,000 per week. (Daily Telegraph)

Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen has been told by manager Mauricio Pochettino that he will be added to the club's Premier League squad, despite not featuring for Spurs since August 2017. (Evening Standard)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery will only have a £40m transfer kitty this summer summer, having been unable to sign a player on a permanent deal in the January transfer window. (Daily Mirror)

Spanish champions Barcelona want to sign Ajax's teenage centre back Matthijs de Ligt in the summer and will have to fork out around £65.8m. (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba considered leaving Old Trafford under former manager Jose Mourinho, according to his brother Mathias. (Telefoot)

Leicester City striker Islam Slimani almost swapped loan clubs during the January transfer window. The Algerian is on loan at Turkish club Fenerbahce but almost joined La Liga outfit Real Betis. (Leicester Mercury)

Cristiano Ronaldo has contacted his former Real Madrid team-mate James Rodriguez, who is on loan at Bayern Munich, in an attempt to persuade the Colombian playmaker to join him at Juventus next season. (Marca)

Liverpool risk of losing Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah if they fail to win the Premier League this season, according to former Reds striker Emile Heskey. (Daily Express)

Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden says he is fully committed to the Magpies until the end of the season, despite handing in a transfer request last summer and having endured a "difficult" January transfer window. (Newcastle Chronicle)