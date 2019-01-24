Premier League rumours: Liverpool join race to sign 18-year-old Chelsea winger | Man Utd eye Croation winger | Newcastle United hope to sign two before the end of the week

Have your say

The transfer window activity shows now signs of slowing down as we head towards the final week - here is all the latest.

Manchester United have made contact with Inter Milan over a possible January transfer move for Croatian winger Ivan Perisic. (Various)

Liverpool have joined German champions Bayern Munich in the race to sign 18-year-old Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. (Bild)

Sunderland will have to fork out £1m to prise Will Grigg away from Wigan Athletic. (Various)

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino held transfer talks with PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot on Wednesday night. (Various)

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde will not consider selling Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho to Chelsea. (Various)

French giants Paris Saint-Germain are set to beat Chelsea to the signing of Zenit St Petersburg midfielder Leandro Paredes. (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has asked for a "calm" and "patient" response to the imminent departure of head of recruitment Sven Mislintat. (The Independent)

Newcastle United hope to sign two players on loan before the end of the week after bids were made for Monaco defender Antonio Barreca and Atletico Madrid winger Gelson Martins. (Daily Telegraph)

Watford are confident that midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure will remain at the club, despite a proposed £50m bid from Paris Saint-Germain. (Evening Standard)

Denis Suarez looks set to remain at Barcelona until the end of the season after talks regarding a move to Arsenal broke down. (ESPN)

Real Madrid defender Marcelo wants to move to Italian champions Juventus, and has told bosses at the Bernabeu "if they make an offer for me, you have to let me go". (Marca)

Thierry Henry could be sacked by Monaco, despite being just 15 weeks into a three-year contract. (Daily Mail)

Borussia Dortmund are ready to make £44m bid for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses is set to complete a loan move to Fenerbahce until the end of the season. (Goal)

PSG are still interested in Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye, but are yet to make an official offer, despite a rumoured £22m bid earlier this week. (Liverpool Echo)