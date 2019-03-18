Premier League rumours: Liverpool in talks over world-record move for Benfica centre-back | Arsenal, West Ham and Inter Milan in hunt to sign Man Utd right-back | Real Madrid target Tottenham playmaker

Have your say

These are the latest headlines and rumours from around the Premier League.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich may use the international break to fire manager Maurizio Sarri following a defeat by Everton on Sunday. (Daily Express)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has committed his future to the club after German legend Franz Beckenbauer tipped him to take over at Bayern Munich.

Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen, whose contract with the London club runs out in summer 2020, is a target for Real Madrid and he has dreamed of playing for the La Liga giants since he was a child. (Daily Express)

Real Madrid could sell Gareth Bale to Chelsea as part of a swap deal for Eden Hazard. (Various)

Serie A champions Juventus are prepared to offer Alexis Sanchez a way out of Manchester United - but would need the Chilean to take a pay cut. (Calciomercato)

Chelsea could decide not to sell 18-year-old England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi if they sell Belgium forward Eden Hazard to Real Madrid this summer. (The Sun)

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann regrets not joining Barcelona last summer and is again tempted by a move to the Nou Camp. (L'Equipe)

Newcastle United hope to sort out an extension deal with Rafael Benitez as soon as possible because of the Spanish coach being linked to other clubs. (Chronicle)

Arsenal, West Ham and Inter Milan all want Manchester United right-back Antonio Valencia when his contract comes to an end this summer, according to the 33-year-old Ecuadorian’s father and agent. (El Universo)

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez says former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard convinced him to turn down a move to Arsenal in 2013 in order to stay with the Reds. (Daily Star)

Inter Milan have told Real Madrid they want £68m for striker Mauro Icardi, who has not played for the club since being stripped of the captaincy last month. (AS)

Liverpool have contacted Benfica over a potential world-record move for centre-back Francisco Reis Ferreira. (Metro)

AC Milan could be put off by Everton's £60m valuation of their 21-year-old forward Richarlison. (Calciomercato)

Bayern Munich's Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez does not want to remain in Munich beyond his current loan spell from Real Madrid, which finishes in the summer. (Marca)

Barcelona want Celta Vigo's Uruguayan striker Maxi Gomez - but may not move for the 22-year-old as he does not have an EU passport. (Marca)