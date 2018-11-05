Premier League rumours: Liverpool forward dismisses new contract concerns | Barcelona re-open talks with the representatives of Chelsea winger | Jurgen Klopp considers dropping winger for Liverpool's Champions League match

Have your say

Here are the latest rumours from around the Premier League on Monday, October 5, 2018.

LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, now 37, could return to AC Milan on a six-month deal. (Tuttosport)

Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri

Arsenal centre-back Laurent Koscielny is a target for Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo)

Jurgen Klopp is considering dropping Xherdan Shaqiri for Liverpool's Champions League match with Red Star Belgrade this week. In the past, Shaqiri has been given a hostile reception from Serbians fans due to his Kosovan heritage. (Daily Telegraph)

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has dismissed concerns about his contract situation, saying he is "happy" at Anfield. (Liverpool Echo)

Spanish champions Barcelona have re-opened talks with the representatives of Chelsea winger Willian, after the Blues turned down three offers for the Brazilian over the summer. (La Sexta)

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo says he misses playing with former Manchester United team-mate Wayne Rooney, who now plays for DC United. (Daily Express)

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, ­Manchester City and Manchester United are likely to face legal action from the remaining Premier League clubs if they are to join the proposed European superleague in 2021. (iNews)

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti reckons PSG duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe can be the "successors" to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. (Daily Express)

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been immortalised in a new statue in Egypt. (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester United's plans to offer new contracts to David de Gea and Anthony Martial are being hampered by the £400,000 weekly wage they gave Alexis Sanchez in January. (Various)