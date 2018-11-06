Premier League rumours: Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp defends decision to leave Xherdan Shaqiri at home | Former Man Utd striker says the Premier League is 'overrated' | Arsene Wenger is close to making a return to management

Have your say

Here's the latest gossip from around the Premier League on Tuesday, November 06, 2018.

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is close to making a return to management with Italian club AC Milan. (France Football)

Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic says the Premier League is "overrated". (Four Four Two)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits leaving Xherdan Shaqiri at home was a decision he never expected to make but has defended the controversial move ahead of the Champions League match against Red Star Belgrade in Serbia. (PA)

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez has advised his players to mute the sound on the TV when a pundit speaks - unless it is club legend Alan Shearer. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Wayne Rooney will wear Raheem Sterling's England number 10 shirt when he returns to the Three Lions side for a one-off friendly against the United States later this month. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno says "nobody feels safe" in the battle for the number one jersey. (Evening Standard)

Eden Hazard's brother Thorgen says the 27-year-old Chelsea player will decide his future at the "end of the season". (Football.London)

Manchester United target Leroy Sane says he is on the "right" side of the city, and happy at Manchester City. (Evening Standard)

Southampton boss Mark Hughes could be sacked if Saints fail to beat Watford on Saturday - with David Moyes and Sam Allardyce among the favourites to replace him. (Daily Mirror)

Mauricio Pochettino has told Spanish giants Real Madrid to forget trying to tempt his to become their new manager - as he is staying at Tottenham. (Various)