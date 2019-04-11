Premier League rumours: Liverpool eye move for Ajax and Brazil forward | Man Utd and Barcelona in hunt to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder | West Brom ready to approach PNE manager

Have your say

Here are today's headlines and gossip from around the Premier League.

Paul Pogba's relationship with Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has deteriorated and French midfielder wants a move to Real Madrid. (Le Parisien)

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers wants to sign a striker in the summer to provide competition for Jamie Vardy.

Gareth Bale is not in Real Madrid's plans for next season and the La Liga giants will allow him to choose his next club with Manchester United and Bayern Munich interested. (AS)

Danny Drinkwater has been told he has no future at Chelsea under manager Maurizio Sarri. (The Guardian)

Manchester City, Manchester United and Barcelona all want to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez this summer. (Daily Mirror)

West Ham United lead the race to sign Liverpool right-back Nathaniel Clyne, who is currently on loan at Bournemouth. (Football Insider)

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard believes it is 'now or never' for his dream move to Real Madrid. (Goal)

Liverpool could make a move for Ajax's David Neres, with Merseyside rivals Everton also interested in the Brazilian forward. (Daily Mirror)

West Brom are ready to approach Preston manager Alex Neil to become their new manager. (Lancashire Post)

Newcastle United have contacted Nuremburg over the transfer of German midfielder Patrick Erras. (Bild)

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is still to decide on his future at Old Trafford and has offers from other clubs. (Manchester Evening News)