Premier League rumours: Liverpool and Chelsea to battle for Brescia's 18-year-old midfielder | Tottenham and Arsenal eye Borussia Monchengladbach centre-back | Arsenal lead the chase to sign Benfica defender

Have your say

Here is all the latest from around the Premier League on Friday, February 8, 2019.

French giants Paris Saint-Germain could make a summer move for Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante. (Le10 Sport

Is Jose Mourinho set for a return to management?

Tottenham and Arsenal are both scouting Borussia Monchengladbach centre-back Matthias Ginter. (Sky Sports)

Tottenham see Leicester City midfielder James Maddison as a potential replacement for Denmark international Christian Eriksen, who is a target for Real Madrid. (Daily Express)

Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will hold talks with Inter Milan director Beppe Marotta over taking charge at the Italian club again. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal leading the chase to sign Benfica defender Alex Grimaldo, the Spanish left-back who started his career at Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo)

Former Juventus defender Mehdi Benatia chose Qatar side Al Duhail over Manchester United because he wanted to raise his family in a Muslim country. (Goal)

Manchester United interested in three centre-backs - Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli, Inter Milan's Slovakia Milan Skriniar, and Joachim Andersen of Sampdoria. (Manchester Evening News)

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani - who is a target for Chelsea - is set to receive an improved contract until 2023 with the Serie A champions. (Calciomercato)

Liverpool and Chelsea are set to battle it out for Brescia's 18-year-old Italy Under-19 midfielder Sandro Tonali. (Football London)