Premier League rumours: Juventus offer Liverpool £44m plus Argentine forward Mohamed Salah | Arsenal to bid for 19-year-old Bayer Leverkusen playmaker | Man Utd, Everton and Wolves in hunt Porto and winger

Here are all the latest headlines from around the Premier League.

Italian champions Juventus have offered Liverpool £44m plus Argentine forward Paulo Dybala for Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah. (Tuttosport)

Arsenal will make a bid for 19-year-old Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Kai Havertz this summer. (Calciomercato)

Chelsea are confident they can buy Gonzalo Higuain for less than the £31.8m fee agreed with Juventus if they decide to make the striker's loan deal permanent. (ESPN)

Manchester United, Everton and Wolves all want Porto and winger Yacine Brahimi, who is a free agent this summer. (Correio da Manha)

Newcastle United centre-back Jamaal Lascelles was a January transfer target for Manchester United before Jose Mourinho was fired (ESPN)

Tottenham look likely to beat London rivals Arsenal to sign AC Milan attacking midfielder Suso. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea are ready to fork out £39.7m to sign Benfica striker Luka Jovic, who is on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt. (Bild)

Manchester United want goalkeeper David de Gea and forward Marcus Rashford to sign new deals before the end of the season. (Goal)

Ajax centre-back Matthijs de Ligt wants to follow fellow Netherlands international Frenkie de Jong to Barcelona, according to team-mate Andre Onana. (Goal)

Serie A side Inter Milan have no intention of selling striker Mauro Icardi, despite stripping the 25-year-old Argentine of the captaincy. (Sky Sport)

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez could return to Arsenal to solve his recent struggles, according to former Gunner Marc Overmars. (ADN Deportes)