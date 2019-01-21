Premier League rumours: Juventus close to signing Man Utd defender | Chelsea eye Juventus striker | Liverpool may NOT make any signings this month

Have your say

As we head swiftly towards the end of the transfer window, here is all the latest news and gossip from around the Premier League.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hinted that he may not make any signings this month, despite injury problems in defence. (Liverpool Echo)

Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta claims Atletico Madrid captain Diego Godin wants to the join them. The 32-year-old Uruguay centre-back has been linked with Manchester United. (Various)

Eden Hazard will not join Spanish giants Real Madrid this month - but the 28-year-old Belgium international will reject any other offers and move to the La Liga club in the summer. (Marca)

Porto defender Eder Militao, who has been linked with Manchester United, will not be leaving the Portuguese club this month. (Manchester Evening News)

West Ham striker Andy Carroll has emerged as a surprise contender to fill Tottenham's injury problems in attack. (The Sun)

James Rodriguez is set to reject the chance of a move to Arsenal and the Colombia international forward will stay on loan at Bayern Munich until the end of the season "at least." (ESPN)

Juventus are close to sealing a loan move for Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian. (The Guardian)

Chelsea expect to complete the loan signing of Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain this week, while defender Emerson Palmieri could move to the Turin club for £15m. (Daily Star)

Monaco manager Thierry Henry could rival his former club Arsenal for Atletico Madrid winger Gelson Martins. (O Jogo)

West Ham United forward Marko Arnautovic's move to China is off after Guangzhou Evergrande pulled out of the proposed £45m deal for the Austrian. (Various)

Paris Saint-Germain forward striker Kylian Mbappe says he may be tempted by a move to Real Madrid in the future. (AS)

Everton manager Marco Silva has repeated that the Toffees will not make any signings this month. (Liverpool Echo)