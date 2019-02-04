Premier League rumours: Chelsea set to rival Man Utd for Tottenham boss | Leeds United target Burnley's Aaron Lennon | Arsenal eye Paris Saint-Germain midfielder

Have your say

Man City are keeping up the pressure on Premier League leaders Liverpool, meanwhile Chelsea could be set to rival Man Utd for Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino. Here is all the latest on Monday, February 4, 2019.

Chelsea could rival Manchester United by moving for Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino in the summer. (Various)

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will play a big part in identifying the club's summer transfer targets even if he leaves. (The Sun)

Italian champions Juventus want to re-sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United in the summer. (iBancoNero)

Everton boss Marco Silva says he is aware his job is under threat following his side's defeat by Wolves left them ninth in the Premier League. (Various)

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel insists his side can cope without injured Brazil forward Neymar ahead of their Champions League round-of-16 clash with Manchester United. (Goal)

Leeds United want to bring former winger Aaron Lennon back to the club from Burnley in the summer. (The Sun)

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner has been warned against joining Liverpool by boss Ralf Rangnick. (Daily Mirror)

Stoke City forward Bojan Krkic could still move to MLS side New England Revolution, with the transfer window in America open until 1 May. (The Sun)

Real Madrid will not send midfielder Brahim Diaz, who they just signed from Manchester City, out on loan in the summer. (AS)

Crystal Palace forward Christian Benteke says he does not feel threatened by the arrival of Belgium international team-mate Michy Batshuayi at Selhurst Park. (Daily Mail)

Marseille striker Mario Balotelli says he would like to end his career with Brescia in his native Italy. (Goal)

Arsenal believe they could be favourites to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is available on a free transfer in the summer. (Various)

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley expects manager Rafael Benitez, whose contract expires in the summer, to sign a new deal at the club following the signing of Paraguay playmaker Miguel Almiron. (Various)