Premier League rumours: Chelsea prepare £40m offer for Bournemouth defender | Man Utd keeping tabs on PSV winger | Paris Saint-Germain make £21.5m offer for Everton midfielder

With only a few days left of the January transfer window, here is all the latest gossip from around the Premier League.

Manchester United ask PSV to keep them informed of any decision to sell Steven Bergwijn. (Daily Mail)

Olivier Giroud says he could return to play in France after Chelsea signed Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain. (Goal)

Inter Milan want to sign Mesut Ozil but will ask Arsenal to pay half of his wages in any deal done for the German midfielder. (Various)

Yannick Bolasie has told Everton he wants a loan move to another Premier League side after cutting short his stay at Aston Villa. Newcastle United, Burnley and Cardiff City are looking at the 29-year-old. (Daily Mirror)

French giants Paris Saint-Germain have made a £21.5m offer for Everton's Idrissa Gueye - but the Toffees insist the midfielder is not for sale. (Sky Sports)

Out of favour Leicester City midfielder Adrien Silva wants to leave the club before the transfer deadline. (The Guardian)

Leeds United are hopeful of signing 21-year-old Swansea winger Daniel James, but will have to increase their bid of £3m. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Sunderland are close to resigning Middlesbrough midfielder Grant Leadbitter, 10 years after the 33-year-old left the club for Ipswich Town. (Sunderland Echo)

Chelsea are preparing a £40m offer to re-sign former defender Nathan Ake from Bournemouth. (Daily Star)

Spanish champions Barcelona persuaded Dutch star Frenkie de Jong to reject a move to PSG in favour of a move to the Nou Camp by showing despondent WhatsApp messages from Neymar expressing his regret at leaving the club. (Various)

Newcastle United have revived their interest in Monaco left-back Antonio Barreca after their bid to sign Jordan Lukaku collapsed. (Daily Mail)

French midfielder Adrien Rabiot has reportedly turned down Tottenham's advances because he would rather join Liverpool from PSG this summer. (Daily Mirror)