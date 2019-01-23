Premier League rumours: Chelsea in race to sign Juventus striker | Rafael Benitez set to quit Newcastle United | Manchester United face stiff competition to sign PSV Eindhoven winger

Have your say

Here is all the latest gossip from around the Premier League on Wednesday, January 23, 2019.

Chelsea face a race against time to complete a loan deal for Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain. The 31-year-old is currently on loan at AC Milan, who say there is still work to be done on Higuain's loan move, with Milan still in negotiations with Genoa for striker Krzysztof Piatek. (Various)

Premier League latest news

Arsenal could allow Aaron Ramsey to join Juventus this month if they can finalise loan deals for Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez and Colombian playmaker James Rodriguez, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich from Real Madrid. (The Independent)

Arsenal's loan deal for Denis Suarez has broken down because the London club could not agree to a future permanent deal with Barcelona for the player. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United will not let defender Eric Bailly to move to Arsenal on loan for the season. (Daily Mail)

Spanish giants Real Madrid are lining up a £90m summer swoop for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala. (The Sun)

Rafael Benitez is set to quit Newcastle United at the end of the season unless the club make the two signings the Spanish manager asked for at the start of this transfer window. (Daily Telegraph)

Atlanta United and Paraguay playmaker Miguel Almiron, is Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez's number one January target. (Daily Mirror)

Spanish champions Barcelona are on the verge of beating Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain to the signing of Ajax highly-rated young midfielder Frenkie de Jong. (Daily Express)

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta's place could be under threat with manager Maurizio Sarri interested in signing Napoli right-back Elseid Hysaj. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United face stiff competition from Tottenham for the signing of PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn. (The Sun)

Newcastle United have made a £4.3m bid to sign Portugal winger Gelson Martins on loan from Atletico Madrid. (AS)

Italian striker Mario Balotelli has agreed to join Marseille from Nice on a six-month deal. (L'Equipe)

French champions Paris Saint-Germain have made an offer for Everton's Senegalese midfielder Idrissa Gueye. (L'Equipe)