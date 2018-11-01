Premier League rumours: Arsenal and Tottenham target Barcelona forward | Jose Mourinho ready to pay Barcelona left-back's release clause | Man City striker set to sign new contract

Have your say

Here is all the latest gossip from around the Premier League on Thursday, November 1, 2018.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants to pay Jordi Alba's release clause. The Barcelona left-back has not yet renewed his contract with the Nou Camp club. (Sport)

Jordi Alba

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, whose current deal expires at the end of the season, will sign a new contract with the club. (Manchester Evening News)

Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in signing Barcelona forward Malcom, with the Brazilian getting little playing time at the Nou Camp. (Mundo Deportivo)

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen is set to sign a contract extension at the club. (Evening Standard)

Aaron Ramsey has been told by Arsenal he can leave the club next summer. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley could be the "next Frank Lampard", says former Blues star Pat Nevin. (Love Sport Radio)

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is still an option for the vacant position at Real Madrid, despite reportedly being ruled as a candidate for the job. (AS)

Italian champions Juventus are expected to make a move for Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata, who is in the last year of his contract at Old Trafford. (Evening Standard)

Former Uefa president Michel Platini says Real Madrid and France defender Raphael Varane should be the favourite for this year's Ballon d'Or. (Marca)

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford celebrated his 21st birthday by giving £20 notes to people out trick or treating for Hallowe'en. (Manchester Evening News)