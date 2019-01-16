Premier League rumours: AC Milan, Porto and Guangzhou Evergrande in hunt for £15m Man Utd midfielder | Chelsea bid £36m to secure Argentina midfielder | Arsenal eye former Atletico Madrid winger

Here we keep you up-to-date with all the latest gossip from across the Premier League.

Manchester United will allow Marouane Fellaini to leave Old Trafford for £15m this month, with AC Milan, Porto and Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande all interested in the Belgium midfielder. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea hope to be able to complete a deal for Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at AC Milan, by the end of this week. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been told by Leeds United that Jack Clarke is not for sale at any price. (The Sun)

Christian Eriksen is unlikely to sign a new Tottenham contract, and Real Madrid is the Danish playmaker's number one choice for his next club. (AS)

Arsenal want former Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco, but cannot afford sign the Belgium international from Chinese club Dalian Yifang unless they get high-earner Mesut Ozil off the wage bill. (Fox Sports Asia)

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata's desired move to Atletico Madrid is up in the air because the La Liga club only want to take him on loan until the summer. (Daily Mail)

Leicester City have lined up Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers to replace current boss Claude Puel. (The Sun)

Arsenal are keen on Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez and could pay just £3m to Real Madrid to switch the last six months of his two-year loan at Bayern Munich. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea have increased their offer to £36m to secure Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes from Zenit St Petersburg. (Daily Star)

West Ham United striker Javier Hernandez wants to join Valencia, but the Hammers will not let the Mexican leave the club unless they can replace him. (The Guardian)

Manchester City have no intention of making a move for Real Madrid midfielder Isco. (ESPN)

Newcastle United have not tabled a new offer for Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron to MLS side Atlanta United since their original offer was rejected in December. (Chronicle)