Premier League news LIVE: Manchester City star laughs off links to rivals United | Mark Hughes set to be sacked as Southampton boss | Paul Pogba could not be trusted in the reserves Mauricio Pochettino has pledged his future to Spurs, Leroy Sane has laughed off speculation linking him to rivals Manchester United and Mark Hughes is set to be sacked. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher said Paul Pogba was too "ill-disciplined" in terms of his play for the reserves during his first spell at the club. Preston boss Alex Neil backs teenage striker: Lukas Nmecha is eager to get his first goal in PNE colours