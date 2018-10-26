Premier League news LIVE: Man United on verge of signing goalkeeper | Huddersfield Town star set for return | Bundesliga star rules out Chelsea move Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Tottenham line up a replacement for Hugo Lloris, while top clubs prepare to swoop for Man United star. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League.Refresh for updates Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino New Bamber Bridge manager Micky Taylor can be a big success, says director of football Neil Crowe This is how Preston North End are remembering the First World War to mark this year's Armistice centenary