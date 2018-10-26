Premier League news LIVE: Man United on verge of signing goalkeeper | Huddersfield Town star set for return | Bundesliga star rules out Chelsea move

Tottenham line up a replacement for Hugo Lloris, while top clubs prepare to swoop for Man United star.

Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League.Refresh for updates

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino