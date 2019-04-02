Premier League news and rumours: Tottenham to bid record fee of £50m for Everton defender | Sam Allardyce strong favourite to become West Brom's next boss | West Ham centre-back plays down rumours of a move to Manchester

Have your say

These are the latest headlines from around the Premier League.

Everton are investigating an alleged incident involving goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Video footage published on social media appears to show the 25-year-old England international involved in a fracas outside a Sunderland bar.

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has signed a pre-contract agreement with Paris Saint-Germain, and the 29-year-old Spaniard will join the French giants on a free transfer this summer.

Tottenham are ready to smash their transfer record with a £50m bid for Everton and England defender Michael Keane, who is also a target for Arsenal. (Daily Express)

Spurs have joined the race to sign Juventus forward Douglas Costa this summer. The 28-year-old Brazil international has also interested Manchester United and Manchester City. (Tuttosport)

Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has accused football's governing bodies of failing black players in the fight against racism. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United want Juan Mata to become a club ambassador at the end of his playing career. The 30-year-old Spanish midfielder is still to agree a new contract with the club and his current deal runs out at the end of the season. (Manchester Evening News)

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez says that the loyal support shown by Magpies' fans since he arrived at St James' Park will come into his thinking when he decides whether to sign a new contract. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's childhood team-mates in Norway claim the Manchester United manager supported rivals Liverpool when he was growing up. (The Sun)

Sam Allardyce has emerged as a strong favourite to become West Brom's next permanent boss. (Express and Star)

Declan Rice has played down rumours linking him with a move to Manchester United or Manchester City in the summer transfer window and the 20-year-old England international insists he is happy at West Ham. (BT Sport)

Manchester United will lose David de Gea to PSG this summer if they don't match their £350,000-a-week offer. (Various)