Premier League news and rumours: Manchester United striker set to agree new contract | Liverpool set to become world's first club to report annual net profit of €100m | Burnley eye Tottenham striker

Here is all the latest news and gossip from around the Premier League on Tuesday, January 22, 2019.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba wants to sit down with the club for talks over a contract extension. (The Sun)

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard says he would not join Manchester United even if Zinedine Zidane took over as manager and hinted that he could stay at Stamford Bridge, despite being heavily linked with a summer move to Real Madrid. (Daily Star)

Liverpool are poised to become the first club in the world to report an annual net profit of more than 100m euros (£88.3m). (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal have looked into signing Real Madrid's James Rodriguez on an initial loan deal. The 27-year-old Colombian playmaker is currently on loan at Bayern Munich. (The Independent)

Leeds United will make an offer for 21-year-old Swansea winger Daniel James this week. (Daily Mirror)

Bayern Munich are ready to make a £10m offer for Manchester City striker Rabbi Matondo, who is out of contract at the end of the season. (The Sun)

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial is moving closer to agreeing a new contract at Old Trafford. (ESPN)

West Ham United have told forward Marko Arnautovic he can leave in the summer, but they will not sell him in January - even if he refuses to play. (London Evening Standard)

Alvaro Morata is expected to join Atletico Madrid on loan for the rest of the season, with an option for the Spanish club to buy the 26-year-old Chelsea striker. (Sky Sports)

Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva says it would not be a mistake to let wantaway midfielder Adrien Rabiot leave the club. (Telefoot)

Manchester City have practically given up on signing Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong after French giants Paris Saint-Germain entered the battle for the highly-rated youngster's signature. (Metro)

Burnley are interested in signing Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen, who has already turned down a loan deal with Sevilla because he wants a permanent move. (Daily Mail)