Premier League news and rumours: Man Utd eye midfielder Aaron Ramsey | Arsenal target Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata | Newcastle United could be about to offer Rafa Benitez a new contract

Here's all the latest from around the Premier League on Monday, October 29, 2018.

Manchester United and Chelsea both want to sign Arsenal's Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey. (Express)

Could Juan Mata be set to leave Man Utd

DC United's forward Wayne Rooney will reject all offers to return to the Premier League during the MLS off-season. (Various)

Manchester City are set to beat Tottenham to the signing of young Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong. (Various)

Leicester City's Carabao Cup match at home to Southampton tomorrow has been postponed following the tragic helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium on Saturday. Five people lost their lives in the accident, including Foxes chairman Vichai Srivaddhnaprabha, who led the club to the Premier League title back in 2015/16. (Various)

After Sunday's 5-1 hammering against bitter rivals Barcelona, Real Madrid are expected to dismiss Julen Lopetegui as manager today - and former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte could be appointed immediately. (Marca)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has warned Real Madrid they have a very slim chance of tempting Mauricio Pochettino away from Tottenham to replace Julen Lopetegui. (Evening Standard)

Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved has played down suggestions that the Italian champions will attempt to re-sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. (Sky Italia)

Newcastle United are ready to offer Rafa Benitez the contract extension he wants - on the condition he is willing to hold off on certain demands. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford always hated being a substitute - even when he was five, according to his junior coach. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal could attempt to sign Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata - if the 30-year-old Spaniard leaves Old Trafford on a free transfer in the summer. (Various)