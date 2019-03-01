Premier League news and rumours: Liverpool scouts watch 19-year-old midfielder | Chelsea target former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane | ManUtd risk losing goalkeeper David de Gea

Have your say

Here are the latest headlines and rumours from around the Premier League on Friday, March 1, 2019.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the only serious contender in the running for the permanent Manchester United job. (ESPN)

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is Chelsea's top target to replace Maurizio Sarri - but Italian champions Juventus want the Frenchman to replace Massimiliano Allegri, who set to leave in the summer. (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham are concerned that manager Mauricio Pochettino could leave the club and join Real Madrid in the summer. (The Sun)

Chelsea have re-opened contract talks with Eden Hazard. (Le10 Sport)

Manchester United risk losing goalkeeper David de Gea, unless they make the Spaniard the club's highest-paid player alongside Alexis Sanchez. (Daily Telegraph)

Barcelona's iconic Nou Camp will become Europe's first football stadium to have dedicated 5G coverage. (Various)

Liverpool sent scouts to watch 19-year-old Trabzonspor midfielder Abdulkadir Omur. (Talksport)

Manchester United will decide in the next month whether to trigger the contract extension of Antonio Valencia. (Manchester Evening News)

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is likely to stay in Italy and move to AC Milan or Inter Milan, despite interest from Manchester United and Real Madrid. (Goal)

Raheem Sterling says he felt more pressure to win the Premier League title at former club Liverpool than he does at Manchester City. (Sky Sports)