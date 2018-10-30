Premier League news and rumours: Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal linked with Barcelona forward | Manchester United to strengthen squad with £100m in January

Have your say

Here is today's Premier League gossip round-up on Tuesday, October 30, 2018.

Liverpool owner John W. Henry says Jurgen Klopp can end the club's trophy drought with 'a special season'. (Daily Telegraph)

Liverpool owner John W. Henry says Jurgen Klopp can end the club's trophy drought with 'a special season'.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will be backed in January to strengthen his squad if the right deal is possible, with more than £100m potentially available to the Portuguese manager. (The Guardian)

Spanish giants Real Madrid want Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager. The European champions fired Julen Lopetegui after just four and a half months in charge on Monday. (The Sun)

Real Madrid's negotiations with ex-Chelsea boss Antonio Conte have broken down, with reserve team boss Santiago Solari placed in temporary charge and Belgium coach Roberto Martinez also in contention to replace Julen Lopetegui. (Marca)

Turkish club Besiktas want to return Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, who signed a two-year loan deal with the Turkish club. (90 Minutes)

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele could be allowed to leave the Nou Camp in January and Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal have been linked with the 21-year-old Frenchman. (The Sun)

Cristiano Ronaldo says he left Real Madrid for Juventus because the Spanish club's president Florentino Perez did not make him feel indispensable. (L'Equipe)

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez insists side are out of luck rather than out of form. The Magpies have failed to win any of their opening 10 league matches this season. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay, now at Lyon, claims he does not feel like a respected player. (ESPN)

Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Fabinho says he has had problems settling in at times since his £39m summer switch to Anfield from Monaco. (ESPN)