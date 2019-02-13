Premier League news and rumours: Arsenal in hunt for AC Milan winger and Cagliari midfielder | Inter Milan eye Tottenham midfielder | Real Madrid will battle Barcelona for the signing of Benfica striker

Have your say

These are the latest headlines from around the Premier League on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.

Chelsea want former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane to replace Italian coach Maurizio Sarri. (The Sun)

AC Milan forward Suso, right, celebrates his goal with teammates during the first half of an International Champions Cup tournament soccer match against the Manchester United.

Tottenham will make a move for Inter Milan's Croatia winger Ivan Perisic this summer. (Tuttosport)

Representatives of Everton forward Richarlison have held talks with La Liga side Atletico Madrid. (AS)

Real Madrid reckon Maurizio Sarri struggles at Chelsea will make it easier for them to sign Belgian playmaker Eden Hazard in the summer. (Daily Mirror)

Inter Milan want Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko. (Calciomercato)

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici says Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey - who will join the Serie A champions this summer - was never used in his best position by Arsenal. (Evening Standard)

Real Madrid will battle Barcelona for the signing of Benfica striker Luka Jovic and have made a £39.5m bid for the 21-year-old, who is on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt.(Bild)

Gareth Bale only talks "with gestures" in the Real Madrid dressing room as the Welshman is yet to learn Spanish, says Brazilian team-mate Marcelo. (Marca)

Tottenham are hopeful Harry Kane and Dele Alli will be fit for the return leg against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. (Various)

Arsenal sent scouts to watch AC Milan winger Suso and Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella on Saturday. (Tuttomercato)