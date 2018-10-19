Premier League news and gossip: Liverpool demand £20m fee for striker | Manchester United forward considers move | Burnley boss won't stand in goalkeeper's way should he want to leave Turf Moore

Here is the latest gossip and news from around the Premier League.

Liverpool will demand a fee of over £20m for striker Divock Origi in January. (Liverpool Echo) Newcastle United had been linked with a move for the Belgium, however such fee put any potential in doubt.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed he would reject a return to Manchester United in January when the MLS is in its off season

Magpies boss Rafa Benitez has been told he will be required to bargain shop again in January with owner Mike Ashley providing limited funds for a third successive transfer window. (Chronicle Live)

Arsenal are interested in Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno, who is available to sign a pre-contract agreement in January and sign on a free next summer. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez is considering a move away from the club, nine months after arriving from Arsenal. Sanchez has failed to make an impact at Old Trafford, firing just four goals in 25 appearances. (Daily Mail)

Anthony Martial has knocked back several contract offers from Manchester United, unlike Luke Shaw who signed a new deal on Thursday. (RMC Sport)

Chelsea have lost their patience with striker Alvaro Morata and want to sign his replacement in January. (The Sun)

Real Madrid have approached former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte about replacing Julen Lopetegui at the La Liga giants. It is believed the former Spain manager has just three games to save his job despite only being hired in the summer. (Corriere dello Sport)

Chelsea will try to convince influential attacker Eden Hazard to sign a new contract next month after he admitted his intentions to join Real Madrid this summer. (Daily Mail)

Striker Daniel Sturridge is ready to sign a contract extension at Anfield following a dream start to the season. The 29-year-old has stayed fit so far, netting four goals in nine outings. (The Sun)

Real Betis are interested in Manchester City left back Oleksandr Zinchenko, who was close to joining Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer. (AS)

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino insists he has no regrets over the club not signing anyone in the summer. (Daily Telegraph)

Burnley boss Sean Dyche wont stand in goalkeeper Tom Heaton's way should he want to leave Turf Moore. The 32-year-old has fallen down the Clarets' pecking order with Nick Pope and Joe Hart ranked ahead of him. (Daily Mail)