Premier League latest news and gossip: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho in hunt for Napoli and Fiorentina defenders | Borussia Dortmund show interest in Liverpool forward | Manchester City linked with £40million defender

Here's all the latest news and gossip from around the Premier League.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is trying to convince the Old Trafford hierarchy to release funds for him to sign a world class defender in January, with Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly the preferred target. (Sunday Times)

Aston Villa could face losing youngster Mitchell Clarke with Premier League clubs West Ham United and Newcastle United credited with interest in the defender. The 19-year-old is currently on a season-long loan deal with League Two Port Vale. (Sunday Mirror)

However, a report also believes Manchester United are plotting a move for versatile Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic. (Football.London)

Manchester City are the latest club to have been linked with £40million rated Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake alongside Manchester United and Chelsea. (Various)

Adrien Rabiot is set to snub a host of European mega clubs, including Liverpool, and instead sign a new deal with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain. (Daily Express)

Barcelona are tracking the progress of Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier. The England international has previously played abroad with Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon. (TeamTalk)

Arsenal are weighing up a January loan move for Barcelona winger Malcom, who is also attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur. (Sport)

Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing a crop of the Premier League's finest talent. Liverpool's Bobby Duncan, Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi and Manchester City’s Phil Foden are all on the German side's radar. (Daily Mirror)

Wolverhampton Wanderers are said to be eyeing a swoop for Sheffield Wednesday's Adam Reach, who has hit the headlines for his stunning long range strikes this campaign. (The Sun

Southampton have reportedly been monitoring on the progress of Scotland and Hamburg defender David Bates. (Daily Mirror)