Premier League latest: LIVE updates – Arsenal weighing up shock move for Liverpool defender | Tottenham eye up star Championship player | Chelsea target says he isn’t going anywhere Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Arsenal weighing up shock move for Liverpool defender, while Tottenham eye up star Championship player. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League.Refresh for updates Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno Will Sean Maguire keep his place in the Preston North End side to face Brentford? Alex Neil on managing the striker's return Morecambe 0, Mansfield 1: Another home loss for Shrimps