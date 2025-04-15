Preece: Strength of league means Chorley must battle to the end

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Chorley boss Andy Preece can hardly believe his team are not home and dry in their battle to secure a play-off spot in the National League North.

​After picking up a point in Saturday’s goalless draw at home to Marine, the Magpies’ manager said the “relentless” nature of the division means they will have to keep going to the very end of the season.

“We’ve got no Divine right to beat anyone," Preece told Chorley FC TV. “We’ve been so good at home, I don’t know how many we’ve won on the spin, but we’ve won a lot…I don’t think we’ve lost a game since the Curzon game.

“Our home form has been unbelievable and some of our performances have been so good. We found a way to get something today and credit to Marine. I think over the last ten games they’re right up there.”

Andy Preece (right) on the touchline on Saturday (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

But the fact that Chorley are still in a battle to get into the play-offs despite their points haul, proves the strength of the league added Preece.

He said: “You can’t take any team lightly and we don’t disrespect anyone in this league, we know how hard we’ve had to fight for every single point we’ve got.

“We’ve got 73 points and you’re nowhere near secure in getting a play-off berth. Look at some of the other leagues; you’d be on 73 and be in now and relaxing, so this league’s relentless, it’s really tough. We know it’s going to go down to the wire.”