​Preece is not sure how to feel after Magpies rescued a point

​Chorley boss Andy Preece admitted to mixed feelings on the back of Saturday’s thrilling 3-3 home draw with Oxford City.

​The point was salvaged after the Magpies had trailed 2-0 at half-time and then 3-1 going into the closing stages, Adam Henley firing home the equaliser in the 90th minute.

The draw preserved Chorley’s proud Victory Park record of being unbeaten at home in 2025, a sequence of 20 games.

Harry Ibbotson gave Preece’s men hope after reducing the arrears to 2-1 shortly after the break, and although the two-goal advantage was restored by Oxford, Craig Hewitt made it 3-2 from the spot before Henley’s late leveller.

Harry Ibbitson with the ball after pulling a goal back for Chorley (photo courtesy of David Airey/dia_images)

Preece told Chorley FC TV: “I've got to be disappointed because if we’d started the game in the first half like we played it in the second half, then there’s every chance we would have got three points.

“But from where we were and how we were performing in the first half, to come out second half and manage to rescue a point at the end – especially as we got back to 2-1 and then 3-1, sometimes it can knock the stuffing out of you.

“But we kept going, showed a lot more belief in the second half.

“We never gave up; we've now scored two last-minute goals which have been massive for us, keeps the unbeaten record at home going, keeps us in the top five, gets us to 20 points – which is a lot of points at this stage of the season.”

Preece’s half-time team talk clearly had an impact when his side trailed 2-0.

“We showed second half what a good side we are and the desire that we've got and the belief,” added Preece. “And that was the thing I talked about at half-time to the lads.

“They just lacked belief, a lack of confidence, we weren't being brave – if we're gonna lose, let's have a go, let's be brave, let's take some risks, show what we can do and if we get beat, we get beat.

“To be fair, they stepped it up two or three gears in the second half and in the end got a deserved point.”